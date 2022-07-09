Major PS5 Gameplay Feature Possibly Leaked

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Given that we've been experiencing a supply drought for the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles since day one, the PS5 and Xbox Series X (and the Series S, to a lesser extent), it seems odd to ask the question posed in the headline. But if you frame it as "Should I buy one on Prime Day or wait for a better price?" it starts to make a little more sense. Because then the answer becomes "Maybe." It all hinges on remaining shortages (the PS5 remains tough to find) and the possibility of seeing discounts on the Xbox models in the near future.

