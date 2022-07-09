ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Major PS5 Gameplay Feature Possibly Leaked

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new PS5 gameplay feature in the works may have just leaked, courtesy of a newly-surfaced patent from Sony. The patent in question revealed what is essentially a "What If" feature that would allow PS5 users not only to view replays of their gameplay, but view various outcomes that would have...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major GTA 4 Surprise in the Game

If a new GTA 6 rumor is accurate, there's a big GTA 4 surprise in the game, plus potentially an equally big surprise for GTA 5 fans. According to the leaker, two major characters -- one from each game -- are set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. One of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4 who is mentioned in GTA 5, but doesn't actually show up in the game. It's not 100 percent clear if this will change with the GTA 6 cameo.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
Android Central

Best RPGs for Android 2022

There are a ton of RPGs available for Android, and we've hand-picked the best of the best, just for you. So be prepared to hack and slash your way through fantasy as you save or conquer worlds, craft weapons, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Is On: Includes a PS5 Restock

Amazon's Prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it's no surprise that other retailers are trying to get in on the action with their own events. Best Buy is no exception with their Black Friday in July sale, and it will offer Totaltech members the chance to really flex their benefits – including a golden opportunity to score a PlayStation 5 console.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Cloud have a new game to enjoy, courtesy of developer Picogram and publisher Rose Cty Games. What's particularly interesting about the new Xbox Game Pass game is that it just came to Xbox consoles yesterday after previously being console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Garden Story, a self-described "wholesome" and "charming" action RPG about a grape.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Blizzard Developers Discuss Further Changes in Overwatch 2 Beta

Blizzard developers have shed some light on the internal thought process behind what could be the next set of tweaks in Overwatch 2's beta testing. In a developer log this past Thursday, Overwatch developers discussed the behavior they'd seen in the first week of the brand new beta testing period. Between expected longer tank queues thanks to Junker Queen and players attempting to work around the shifts to Symmetra and Mercy's playstyles, the team had certainly had their hands full with feedback. Now, they've gathered their thoughts and published them on the Blizzard news blog.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Players Skeptical of New DLC "Leak"

An image surfaced online this week which supposedly carried with it news of new Elden Ring DLC, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, many Elden Ring players seem to be skeptical of the existence of a DLC referred to as "Barbarians of the Badlands" even if there are many more who are simply wishing DLC would come out in some shape or form. Other non-Elden Ring releases were mentioned in the supposed leak, too, though some of them only added to the skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Should You Buy a PS5 or Xbox on Prime Day?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Given that we've been experiencing a supply drought for the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles since day one, the PS5 and Xbox Series X (and the Series S, to a lesser extent), it seems odd to ask the question posed in the headline. But if you frame it as "Should I buy one on Prime Day or wait for a better price?" it starts to make a little more sense. Because then the answer becomes "Maybe." It all hinges on remaining shortages (the PS5 remains tough to find) and the possibility of seeing discounts on the Xbox models in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Battlefield 3 Reality Mod Gets New Teaser Trailer Ahead of Official Release

Set for release on July 17th, the Battlefield 3 Reality Mod basically focuses on team play, communication and combined arms. It actually draws much of its inspiration from the Battlefield 2 “Project Reality” mod, complete with a gameplay and UI overhaul that creates a more tactical as well as in-depth experience compared to the standard game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock Announced for Best Buy

A new restock of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has been announced to take place later this week at Best Buy. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Best Buy is an electronics retailer that has had some of the most frequent restocks of the console. And while the PS5 still isn't something that you'll find on store shelves, Best Buy is announcing days in advance when you'll next be able to attempt to purchase the platform online.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

New Need for Speed ​​with new graphics showed

The network posted a video demonstrating the new game Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which received the latest graphics and amazing gamers. The new video showed a remake of the hit racing game Need for Speed: Most Wanted from the publisher Electronic Arts. The video lasts almost 2 minutes, during which you can see how the game has changed with new graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy