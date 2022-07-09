Man found shot to death inside car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found inside a car, after being shot to death.
On Jun. 24, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call in the 3600 block of Pearson Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a red 2009 Toyota Camry.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
