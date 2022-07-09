Man found shot to death inside car, police say

Stock photo of police lights. (KarenMower/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found inside a car, after being shot to death.

On Jun. 24, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call in the 3600 block of Pearson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a red 2009 Toyota Camry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

