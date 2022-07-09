ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man found shot to death inside car, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Stock photo of police lights. (KarenMower/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found inside a car, after being shot to death.

On Jun. 24, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call in the 3600 block of Pearson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a red 2009 Toyota Camry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Doc Tom
3d ago

Just another day in Memphis. Why anyone would come to this God forsaken city to visit is beyond rational thought!

