Clarksburg, WV

Community steps up for annual YMCA 5k

By Heather Hale
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The YMCA of North Central West Virginia held their annual 5k on July 9 at the Clarksburg baseball fields. 55 people were registered for this year’s walk/run.

The North Central West Virginia YMCA CEO, Benton Walker, said events like this are intended to further their mission to be involved in their community and raise funds to financially support families in need for their programs and scholarships.

“It brings the community together so, you know, you have a community here in Harrison County and the surrounding areas. Having an outlet for children, having an outlet for families, you know we’re a place for all. The age range, your gender, none of that matters when it comes to the YMCA. We want to be a place in the community for all people,” Walker said.

Track and cross country teammates from local schools participated in this year’s YMCA 5k to stay in shape together in the off season.

