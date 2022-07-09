Teen transported to Round Rock hospital following shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a fireworks stand armed with a rifle but was shot by one of the workers during the incident. Travis County Jail records show Phillip Lara, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each with a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if both charges relate to the fireworks stand robbery. An attorney for Lara wasn’t listed online as of publication.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO