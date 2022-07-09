MN Lottery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland’s capital are questioning witnesses and gathering evidence after a 31-year-old man allegedly placed powerful explosives in a busy downtown area of Warsaw. A spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in central Warsaw said Tuesday that investigators were awaiting an expert’s opinion on the type and potential range of the explosive device. It was allegedly placed by the man on the pavement a few blocks from the presidential palace on Monday. Over 300 people were participating in a commemorative march for Polish victims massacred during World War II when police detained the man and evacuated the area. Police sappers removed the bomb, which the man had taken out of a backpack. No one was reported injured.

WARSAW, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO