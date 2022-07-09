MN Lottery

(UNDATED) -- A man from the Greater Minnesota city of Bird Island is the new president of the Lions Clubs International. Brian Sheehan was elected at the international convention in Montreal June 28th and says he never envisioned that he would be leading a world organization. The Lions Clubs’ main goal is still fighting blindness and vision loss, but he says they also combat hunger, environmental threats, childhood cancer, diabetes, and more. Sheehan will travel the globe during his one-year as president, then become chair of the Lions International Foundation.
