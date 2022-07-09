Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel, Taos by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, De Baca and Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 100 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumner Lake State Park and Sumner Lake. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 309 and 322. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

