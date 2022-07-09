ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel, Taos by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, De Baca and Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 100 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumner Lake State Park and Sumner Lake. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 309 and 322. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DE BACA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flood Watch will expire for portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

