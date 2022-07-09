ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taika Waititi Talks About Director’s Cuts And Whether One Exist For ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

By Valerie Complex
 3 days ago
Another day, another mention of a director’s cut. This time it’s Taika Waititi ’s Thor: Love and Thunder . The runtime is two-hours which is short in comparison to typical Marvel fare that is usually two hours and fifteen minutes.

Across several interviews, the director talks about what a director’s cut of Love and Thunder would love like. From what he says, it doesn’t sound like he’s a fan of director’s cuts.

“Director’s cuts are not good,” he said in an interview with NME . “I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes, and if I was to say, ‘ah, you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

When asked what a director’s cut of Love and Thunder would look like, this is what he had to say. “I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there.” Waititi believes that a deleted scene is left on the cutting room floor for a reason.

“There might be a couple of deleted scenes, but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film,” he said. “I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

In a paired interview with Chris Hemsworth for Collider , Waititi talks about the process of getting to the final cut by deleting scenes–even the good ones.

“It was about four hours. And a lot of time on set … We were talking about this before, like when, in the moment, you’re like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone’s ever filmed in the history of filming things. ’And you get into the edit. You’re like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day, but it doesn’t have any business being in the movie… Really, about five times, it just gives up on the story and for like 10, 15 minutes of just telling jokes… It’s more of an assembly [than a film].”

Hemsworth chimed in with this, ”[it was the most] Batshit crazy, wild, four-hour cut I’ve ever seen… It was about four hours. It was like a Monty Python sketch… I wouldn’t call it a movie… the story was sacrificed for jokes.”

