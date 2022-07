It has not been a good couple of weeks for black bears or grizzly bears in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that four bears have been euthanized in the early days of summer, as their habitual eating habits brought them in too close of proximity to humans. And while never-ending arguments are made that we are invading too much of their space, and that careless unsecured food supplies are often to blame, unfortunately, the bears still aren't going to win.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO