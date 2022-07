Deandre Ayton is widely expected to leave the Phoenix Suns as a restricted free agent, and the center may be close to finding a new home. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Monday morning that the Indiana Pacers are “very close” to acquiring Ayton. Now that Indiana’s trade to send Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics has been completed, they have just about enough salary cap space to sign Ayton to a max contract.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO