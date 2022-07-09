First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An upper-level trough is draped across the southern-eastern US right now and this trough is driving a trough that has kept some areas of SWGA dry this afternoon. This will not last long however, an area of low pressure will break away will the front and allow it to lift northward once again. This will allow for a resurgence of southwesterly flow which will lead to more moisture building in. The opportunity for showers and thunderstorms returns here on Monday, but first lets get into tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-70s and we will hold to muggy conditions as well. Back to Monday, more showers and storms mean that torrential rainfall rates are possible under the thunderstorm core which leads to training and back building of storms. This torrential rainfall will lead to some localized flooding. This is why we do have a slight risk on that excessive rainfall scale for our area on Monday, based on data from the Weather Prediction Center. Expect the chance for highs in the upper 80s for the day due to the added cloud cover and rainfall chances. As the subtropical ridge sits to our east, winds will remain out of the south and southeast which will moisten the air from the gulf. This will keep shower and thunderstorm activity going forward even into the next weekend. A summer cold front will be in the area around Friday and Saturday finally and keep things active into the weekend. Localized flash flooding cannot be rolled out once again. Highs into the weekend should remain below average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO