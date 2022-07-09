First Alert Weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

By Tommie Owens
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Here in Southwest Georgia, we are under a constant regime of the daily shower and thunderstorm activity from here on out. Sunday will feature the next round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a disturbance in the atmosphere aids in the development of...

Low Pressure in the Gulf Fuels SW Georgia Storms

Yesterday was a great day for rainfall across the area. Most rain fell south of Highway 280. Some got 4-5″ but most fell into the 1-2″ range. Today there’s a weak stationary front that will fizzle out. That means there’s less forcing for thunderstorms and should be less coverage.
GEORGIA STATE
First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An upper-level trough is draped across the southern-eastern US right now and this trough is driving a trough that has kept some areas of SWGA dry this afternoon. This will not last long however, an area of low pressure will break away will the front and allow it to lift northward once again. This will allow for a resurgence of southwesterly flow which will lead to more moisture building in. The opportunity for showers and thunderstorms returns here on Monday, but first lets get into tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-70s and we will hold to muggy conditions as well. Back to Monday, more showers and storms mean that torrential rainfall rates are possible under the thunderstorm core which leads to training and back building of storms. This torrential rainfall will lead to some localized flooding. This is why we do have a slight risk on that excessive rainfall scale for our area on Monday, based on data from the Weather Prediction Center. Expect the chance for highs in the upper 80s for the day due to the added cloud cover and rainfall chances. As the subtropical ridge sits to our east, winds will remain out of the south and southeast which will moisten the air from the gulf. This will keep shower and thunderstorm activity going forward even into the next weekend. A summer cold front will be in the area around Friday and Saturday finally and keep things active into the weekend. Localized flash flooding cannot be rolled out once again. Highs into the weekend should remain below average in the upper 80s and low 90s.
ALBANY, GA
Ga. Cotton Commission gives season’s crop update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Jimmy Webb, the Chairman of the Georgia Cotton Commission joined WALB’s Jim Wallace regarding the cotton update in the state. “How is the cotton crop in Georgia looking so far?” asked Wallace. “Well, you know Jim, we were off to a tough...
COTTON, GA
Halfway through sea turtle season, Ga. hatchings sighted

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Thousands of sea turtle nests have already been discovered along the Georgia coast, and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center has completed its first sea turtle nest inventory of the season. Last week, research teams counted 141 hatched eggs of 146 total in a nest near Jekyll...
GEORGIA STATE
Southwest Ga. teachers talk burnout

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve all heard a lot about workforce burnout lately. One sector that’s being proactive in addressing it is education. Schools can’t afford to lose more teachers. Educators in Georgia say teacher burnout increased during the pandemic. The height of the pandemic put a...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
Georgia officials meet to discuss first statewide gang task force

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Attorney General was in Evans discussing the state’s push to crackdown on gang violence. Georgia’s Anti-Gang Network unit went into effect in early July. The AG says 60 to 90 percent of violent crime is gang-related. We were at the meeting, and...
EVANS, GA
Georgia likely to again see multibillion budget surplus

ATLANTA - Georgia may have run a surplus of more than $5 billion in the just-finished budget year. That’s after strong June tax collections meant that the state collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ending June 30. Collections rose 23% from about $27 billion the year before.
GEORGIA STATE

