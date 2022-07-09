Family of 14-year-old boy shot in the head in St. Paul demands answers

(KNSI) — A St. Cloud woman was arrested after allegedly abusing and beating a family member. According to the criminal complaint, police went to the home of Dani Jo Uphus on July 9th for a report of domestic assault in progress. When she answered the door, she said the male family member had fallen off his scooter because the dog ran in front of him and denied physically harming him that day, but police say they saw scrapes and bruising on her arms. She said that was from an incident on July 3th where the man allegedly made inappropriate comments about another woman, and she locked him out of the house. She said when he came back in, they both hit each other. She told police she was overwhelmed by the man’s care needs and couldn’t handle it. Court documents say the man has Multiple Sclerosis and uses an electric scooter. He also reportedly has memory issues.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO