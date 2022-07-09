ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Family of 14-year-old boy shot in the head in St. Paul demands answers

By Babs Santos
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just days after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head in St. Paul, his family spoke outside of the hospital on Saturday, demanding answers as he continues to recover inside. They were...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

20 year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit and run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to the fatal hit and run that killed 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.Aissata Dore, 20, was charged with a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for hitting a pedestrian with her car and leaving the scene on May 28, 2021.According to the complaint, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her Ford Taurus at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Dore left her car at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the car after it struck the young man.Police say Dore was travelling much faster than other car around her the night of the incident, resulting in significant front-end damage to her vehicle.Dore initially reported her car and phone stolen and missed several appointments to speak to investigators about her car. She eventually admitted to police that she was the one driving at the time of the incident.Dore is being released on bond with conditions and will be sentenced in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Disturbing Video Shows Young Kids Cuss & Swing At Police Officers In Minn.

Sad and depressing to see these little kids cuss and try to physically attack police officers. What are they learning at home. The footage was recorded last week as police attempted to serve a search warrant in St. Paul, Minnesota. Alpha News Sheila Qualls first wrote about the story, pointing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Abusing and Beating a Family Member

(KNSI) — A St. Cloud woman was arrested after allegedly abusing and beating a family member. According to the criminal complaint, police went to the home of Dani Jo Uphus on July 9th for a report of domestic assault in progress. When she answered the door, she said the male family member had fallen off his scooter because the dog ran in front of him and denied physically harming him that day, but police say they saw scrapes and bruising on her arms. She said that was from an incident on July 3th where the man allegedly made inappropriate comments about another woman, and she locked him out of the house. She said when he came back in, they both hit each other. She told police she was overwhelmed by the man’s care needs and couldn’t handle it. Court documents say the man has Multiple Sclerosis and uses an electric scooter. He also reportedly has memory issues.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
fox9.com

Wyoming, Minn. police chase ends in deadly crash in Anoka County

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - A police chase on Monday in the north Twin Cities metro ended in a deadly crash, claiming the life of one of the people inside the wanted vehicle. Wyoming, Minnesota police say the incident started around 10:48 a.m. with a report of a shoplifting at Cartfull in North Branch. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle, which Wyoming police spotted about 10 minutes later on I-35 south.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Fox#Regions Hospital#St Paul Police
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Lynnaya Williamson found safe in Twin Cities

(Redwood Falls MN-) The Redwood Falls Police Department has canceled their missing person alert for Lynnaya Williamson, she has been located safe in the Twin Cities Metro Area. Thank you to everyone that shared the information and assisted in locating Lynnaya. She was last seen, on foot, in Granite Falls...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota's lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KCAU 9 News

Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota. David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night. An Aberdeen woman authorities said helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck...
Bring Me The News

Justin Sutherland shares brief update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland has posted his first update since suffering serious injuries in a freak boating accident on Fourth of July weekend. The former Iron Chef contestant who owns Twin Cities restaurants including Handsome Hog posted a picture to Instagram showing some of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a propeller after falling from his boat on the St. Croix River July 3.
ACCIDENTS
WJON

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license. Also, 20 people were arrested, 11 of the arrests were for driving while impaired. Troopers cited a group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy