Michael Abramowitz is the president of Freedom House. Yana Gorokhovskaia is a senior research analyst at the organization. President Joe Biden is heading this week to Saudi Arabia, looking to reorient a troubled relationship with a country whose de facto leader was, according to US intelligence, behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. After once calling Mohammed bin Salman a pariah, the president now appears ready to accept a more normal diplomatic relationship with the Saudi government and the crown prince.

POTUS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO