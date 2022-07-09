Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Hot and dry conditions throughout Texas may cause a high potential for wildfires. The Texas heat isn’t slowing down and with temperatures up in the hundreds the Texas A&M Forest Service is wary. They say the reduced moisture in vegetation can easily cause ignition for a wildfire. The service warns of fire-susceptible areas all over Texas, near cities such as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Thunderstorms throughout the week also worry the Texas A&M Forest Service analysts. Lightning could start a fire, and windy conditions could cause an out-of-control blaze.
