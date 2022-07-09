ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today

Hot and dry conditions throughout Texas may cause a high potential for wildfires. The Texas heat isn’t slowing down and with temperatures up in the hundreds the Texas A&M Forest Service is wary. They say the reduced moisture in vegetation can easily cause ignition for a wildfire. The service warns of fire-susceptible areas all over Texas, near cities such as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Thunderstorms throughout the week also worry the Texas A&M Forest Service analysts. Lightning could start a fire, and windy conditions could cause an out-of-control blaze.
TEXAS STATE
PLANetizen

TxDOT Recommends a 10-Lane ‘Infrastructure Grave’ in Dallas

“For many years now, TxDOT has studied the feasibility of removing Interstate 345, which is a 1.7-mile segment of elevated highway that dissects downtown Dallas in Deep Ellum.” But after concluding that “removing the highway is unfeasible,” Joe Cortright writes in Strong Towns, “TxDOT now recommends tearing down the elevated freeway and rebuilding it in a 65-foot-deep trench that will contain 10 travel lanes and cost more than a billion dollars.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam. According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.
DALLAS, TX
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A man wanted on a Tarrant County murder warrant was arrested after a traffic stop by Hopkins County Deputies for speeding on I-30 and Shannon Road. Deputies saw Keshawn Cardale Sims putting a bag with pills in the back of his pants and arrested him. They discovered the murder warrant while booking Sims on the marijuana charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

11 displaced in Arlington apartment fire

Eleven people have been displaced after a four-alarm fire at an Arlington apartment building. It happened on Sunday at the Running Brook Apartments on Little Brook Ln. While the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the first responding units, the scorching heat elevated the response to four alarms.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

As grass and water supply dwindle, ranchers are selling off cattle

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas ranchers are selling off cattle by the thousands as grass and water disappear during an expanding summer drought.Videos spread on social media Saturday and Sunday, showing trucks and trailers lined up for miles outside of livestock markets.At the Decatur Livestock Market, owner Kimberly Irwin said trucks were stacked a mile in each direction, eventually unloading more than 2,600 animals. It's the highest numbers they've seen going back to the extreme drought and heat of 2011. Grass has stopped growing with no rain and 100 degree temperatures. Grasshoppers have reportedly been destroying what's available in some...
DECATUR, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
TheHorse.com

Two Texas Horses Test Positive for EIA

On July 11, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported two positive cases of equine infectious anemia in the state. Two Quarter Horses, one in Fort Bend County and another in Parker County, tested positive, and the facilities are under official quarantine until they meet TAHC requirements for release. The Parker County case has been euthanized. Veterinarians and owners at both properties are closely monitoring potentially exposed horses and have biosecurity measures in place.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
WFAA

'It just keeps getting worse': Fort Worth's West 7th Street construction project delayed – again

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a year after work began, the road construction project along Fort Worth’s West 7th Street has been delayed…again. The city’s department of transportation and public works said the project should now be mostly finished by the end of August, but work near the railroad crossing at Montgomery Plaza could push completion to October.
FORT WORTH, TX

Community Policy