Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 00:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL ST. MARYS AND SOUTHEASTERN CALVERT COUNTIES At 1255 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesapeake Ranch Estates, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Lexington Park, Leonardtown, Tall Timbers, Town Creek, White Point Beach, California, Hollywood, Clements, Morganza, Compton, Hillville, Valley Lee, Chaptico, Sandgates, Tintop Hill, Great Mills, Redgate, Oakville, Callaway and Loveville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0