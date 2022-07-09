ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Greene; Hale; Jefferson;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 00:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL ST. MARYS AND SOUTHEASTERN CALVERT COUNTIES At 1255 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesapeake Ranch Estates, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Lexington Park, Leonardtown, Tall Timbers, Town Creek, White Point Beach, California, Hollywood, Clements, Morganza, Compton, Hillville, Valley Lee, Chaptico, Sandgates, Tintop Hill, Great Mills, Redgate, Oakville, Callaway and Loveville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
County
Greene County, AL
City
Talladega, AL
County
Perry County, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
County
Autauga County, AL
County
Lowndes County, AL
County
Coosa County, AL
City
Marion, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Jefferson, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
City
Columbiana, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
County
Hale County, AL
City
Prattville, AL
County
Pickens County, AL
City
Livingston, AL
County
Dallas County, AL
County
Marengo County, AL
City
Shelby, AL
City
Uniontown, AL
City
Rockford, AL
County
Talladega County, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
City
Clanton, AL
County
Sumter County, AL
City
Pelham, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Saint Clair County, AL
City
Carrollton, AL
City
Linden, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy