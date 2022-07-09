ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flood Watch will expire for portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

