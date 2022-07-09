ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Maximum capacity shelters could halt future homeless enforcement in Chico encampments

By Ryan Matthey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. — Chico’s largest homeless encampment is expected to see enforcement early next week, but with such a large number of people potentially filling up the city’s shelters, it’s unclear if future enforcement of other camps will legally be allowed to pursue. Interim City...

