COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters in Shasta County successfully completed burning operations on the Cottonwood Hill area along Interstate 5 between Cottonwoood and Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity United burned 8.8 acre over the course of 4 hours overnight. They started the burning operation late Monday night into Tuesday morning to prevent roadside fires. They said over the last 10 years they have seen an average of eight fires every year in the area on the west side of southbound Interstate 5.

COTTONWOOD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO