Man fatally shot in Wilmington: LAPD

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago
A man is dead after he was shot while standing on a Wilmington sidewalk Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Watson Avenue and L Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a man believed to be about 20 years old, was standing on a sidewalk when his assailant’s vehicle pulled up. The shooter, a man, got out and fired multiple rounds before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON – A man shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk was a resident of that community. Alejandro Dolores was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.
