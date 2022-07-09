ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Deputies: 10 people charged, over 2 pounds of drugs seized in Haywood County

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago
Robert Cody (Source: Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies charged 10 people on numerous drug charges in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said they seized 2.75 pounds of drugs in less than 30 days.

Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes of the sheriff’s office said “The recent arrests and seizure of a sizeable amount of illegal drugs are the result of solid law enforcement work in our county. The efforts of our deputies continue to save lives by removing illicit drugs from our neighborhoods and communities. Please continue to be our eyes and ears and if you see something, say something.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the following was charged:

Robert Cody was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, felony trafficking in opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place and three counts of probation violation. He was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.

Carl Strickland was charged with felony trafficking in opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule I and felony possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine. He was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000.

Sammi Ford was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place. She was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $150,000.

Danny Stites was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine (2), felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule I, resisting a public officer and 11 counts of failure to appear. He was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,000,000.

Charity Smith was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of methamphetamine. She was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $75,000.

Carissa Horner was charged with felony possession of fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia. She was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with an unsecured bond.

James Conard was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place and felony trafficking in methamphetamine. He was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with no bond.

Annie Schaefer was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place. She was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $510,000.

Michael Smith was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. He was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $500,000.

Shawn Shelton was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place. He was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.

If anyone has information about drug trafficking in Haywood Co., call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1(877) 922-7463.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

