ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

California doctor organizing effort to create floating abortion clinic off coast of Mississippi, other Gulf Coast states

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQiAl_0gaNKbxV00

A California doctor is organizing an effort to provide abortions and other services in a floating clinic anchored in the Gulf of Mexico.

NBC DFW news in Texas reported on the plan to raise money for the clinic which would perform abortions off the coast of Texas and other Gulf Coast states, including Mississippi.

Dr. Meg Autry, a California OB-GYN and professor at the University of California in San Francisco, is spearheading the project that will position a vessel off the coast of Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi — states where nearly all abortion services are illegal after last month’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Autry said the ship where the services will be performed will operate on federal waters where she contends abortions can be performed outside those states’ abortion restrictions.

Autry spoke with nbcbayarea.com and said that the ship in the Gulf would be closer for many people than traveling to other areas of the country that offer access to abortions.

The project is being done with the support of Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes, or PRROWESS. PRROWESS will arrange for patients to be transported to the ship.

Autry and a team of licensed medical professionals will offer surgical abortions for up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Money is currently being raised for the project in order to acquire a ship and retrofit it for medical use.

Comments / 140

Coach M
3d ago

why are they not promoting birthcontrol? this societies biggest problem is lack of accountability for their own actions. we all know how people get pregnant and we all know how to prevent it! yes there are some circumstances that are out of ones control but for the most part if someone does not want to get pregnant there are options to prevent it. it's called being responsible. want to play then get some sort of birthcontrol.

Reply(18)
34
Smeddly
2d ago

This is rich. Let’s start a naming campaign for these killer cruises. How about the death boat instead of the love boat. Now you can go on a memorable cruise to kill your baby and your company will pick up the tab. Truly a cruise that you will remember the rest of your lives.

Reply(1)
15
Jeff
3d ago

as a mechanic when there is a way to prevent something and you don't I don't give sympathy or feel sorry for you. yes birth control contraceptives there's multiple multiple ways.

Reply(9)
20
Related
WJTV 12

States sending the most people to Mississippi

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
uccs.edu

Intestinal parasites found in Mississippi children “embody” inequality

No one chooses to be born poor. Yet study after study shows that the effects of growing up in poverty linger over the course of a lifetime — negatively affecting not just how the body develops, but also the architecture of the brain. Now, new research from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) shows another way that poverty lives in the body: intestinal parasites.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mississippifreepress.org

‘It Belongs to Us, Too’: Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Gather in Jackson for Inaugural ‘Queerceañera’

View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Gulf Coast#Nbc Dfw News#Supreme Court
NeighborWho

7 things to know about living on the West Coast

Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California(shutterstock / SvetlanaSF) Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Responds to Gavin Newsom’s TV Adverts – “You Won’t Be Seeing Many Florida License Plates in California”

"Everyone wants to talk about me and Florida" Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 8, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at an event to launch his new initiative to increase transparency and bring down the costs of prescription medication. During the press conference he was asked about the recent TV adverts that ran on July 4th, paid for by California's Governor Gavin Newsom.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
deltanews.tv

Canadian lumber company expanding in Mississippi

(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy