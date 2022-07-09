ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

There's A Kyrie Irving Trade Rumor Floating Around

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qesUg_0gaNKXNT00

On Friday, Twitter user @Fadde made an intriguing report about a potential Kyrie Irving trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Fadde: "The Lakers/Kyrie deal is pretty much done. Sean Marks the gm of the Nets needs to maximize his get for Durant. Expect the news on both by the 17th of July. #LakersNation"

There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling about Irving, and on June 30, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that Irving is telling everyone he wants to go to Los Angeles.

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can," Smith said on June 30.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 12

Katherine Taylor
2d ago

I say leave him in Bklyn for a year while he plays with his buddy KD. Since that is where they wanted to be together at. Tired of these basketball players who make millions of dollars by the way jumping around. He’s injury prone and the Lakers really shouldn’t want to add another one to their roster. They already have AD. Why add Kyrie to the mix?

Reply
5
Todd
2d ago

A zebra can’t change it’s stripes. Lebron joins a team and then the coach is fired. Then he gets the players he wants. Kyrie is not a team player. Let’s see the NEW circus in LA. I hope they fail AGAIN!!!

Reply
3
D.j. Hylanda
3d ago

look at all these rumors surrounding me every dayI just need some time, sometime to get away🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Shareef O’Neal throws down thunderous fastbreak jam that would make Shaq proud

Shareef O’Neal might not have the same imposing and dominating body like his dad Shaquille O’Neal, but much like the Los Angeles Lakers legend, the young kid can throw it down with force. In the Lakers’ Summer League showdown with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the young O’Neal got out on the fastbreak and delivered […] The post VIDEO: Shareef O’Neal throws down thunderous fastbreak jam that would make Shaq proud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#Gm#Espn#The Boston Celtics
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Sends Out 2 Viral Tweets On Monday

On Monday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook sent out two tweets from his Twitter account. Westbrook: "My mom is who first got me into fashion & nobody can shop & find a deal like her! This shoe is inspired by her & all the times we would go shopping at all the Swap Meets in la. She had a favorite line that I still use lol…”WE CANT BE THAT PRICE”."
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

There are a handful of teams with reported interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns were each listed as the teams pursuing Durant; however, some are skeptical that Golden State would be open to a reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Reebok Drops an Allen Iverson NBA Finals Shoe From 2001 + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. June 24, 2022: Reebok has just released a fan-favorite colorway of the Answer 4. Available now via Reebok.com for $160 is a black and white iteration of the shoe, which NBA icon wore in 2001 during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The sneaker features rubber outsoles with DMX branding, original underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, sublimated “I3” tongue print, the signature zipper shroud and other features from the OG...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy