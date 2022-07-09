ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Unclaimed Baggage showcases items found in lost luggage

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljh3r_0gaNKWUk00

Unclaimed Baggage showcases unusual items found in lost luggage 00:56

NEW YORK -- Ever wondered what's in all that lost luggage found at airports? An event in New York City this weekend will give you an idea.

The company Unclaimed Baggage is in the city as part of its 50-state tour to celebrate 50 years in business.

Unclaimed Baggage partners with airlines to sell and donate lost items that were never claimed.

Many of those items were on display at Carmine and Bleecker streets Saturday.

Participants could take part in games and raffles and check out some odd items.

"We have our Mobile Museum of Found Treasures, which displays just a few of the craziest things we've ever found in lost bags. Items from a live rattlesnake to shrunken heads, you name it, we've probably found it," said Sonni Hood, with Unclaimed Baggage.

Sunday, Unclaimed Baggage will host a silent auction at the Greenpoint Terminal Market for a suitcase with items worth $5,000.

The proceeds will go to the Bowery Mission, which supports New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Long Island couple's luggage stuck in Europe after trip

NEW YORK -- Add lost luggage to the long list of travel headaches piling up this summer.Labor shortages and strikes in Europe are creating an unusually high number of lost bags and delays. Travelers from New York are pleading for answers, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday. The Golden's dream vacation to Spain and Portugal ended with a luggage nightmare."It's just a travesty and the lack of response from Air France is horrible," said Susan Golden, a Plainview resident. "It's beyond frustrating," Gary Golden said. It's been 11 days since the Golden's connection through Paris. They still have suitcases stuck at Charles de Gaulle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC puts out PSA on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack

NEW YORK -- A new public service announcement from New York City's Department of Emergency Management warns New Yorkers about what to do in case of a nuclear attack. The department said it released the video despite the very low likelihood of an attack taking place, and it said no specific threat has been made against the city. The new PSA comes after a survey found New Yorkers felt the least prepared for a no-notice event, like a nuclear attack. It advises three steps: Step one, get inside. Step two, head to a basement or middle of a building and remove all outer clothing. Step three, monitor updates from the government and media. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggage#Lost Luggage#Greenpoint#Mobile#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Carmine#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Rest in Peace: Timothy John

New York City has lost a talented fashionista, Upper West Sider Timothy John. He died before his birthday in June. Timothy John (known as Timmers to some of his friends) could often be seen in his unique outfits as he made his way through the Upper West Side and other parts of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
1010WINS

Cash tolls have gone away on the GWB taking a beloved carpool discount with them

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Sunday marked the first day the George Washington Bridge went cashless which also meant the end of another long-standing tradition: carpooling. It’s unclear when carpool pick-ups first started, but many daily commuters traveling into New York City from New Jersey relied on the decades-old, informal practice to save time and money. Normally a $16 fee one-way to get across the bridge, drivers who had a carpool discount plan on their EZ Passes paid only half that, $7.50, but only if they had three or more people in the vehicle.
FORT LEE, NJ
PIX11

Beloved Long Island eatery The Good Steer closes after 65 years

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay. “As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant’s “last night […]
RESTAURANTS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy