Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls abortion rights community prepares for Sunday protest with "My Body, My Choice" posters

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Nearly 100 gathered at McKennan Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon to make signs in preparation for Sunday’s abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls, two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe resulted in an immediate abortion ban in South Dakota.

The event was organized by a small group of South Dakota State University students, like Althena Bjorback, 23, from a Snapchat group.

She told the Argus Leader events like this empower and build communities, and give hope to people to remain in solidarity with those who don't have an option to an abortion anymore.

Sidewalks decorated with "Roe the Boat," "My Body, My Choice"

Sidewalks at McKennan Park were adorned with sayings like "Roe the Boat," written in chalk. Participants sat in the grass, making other signs that read "Reproductive Rights are Human Rights."

Police also escorted a man holding a black sign with a white cross outside of the park halfway through the three-hour event, who some said has visited past abortion-rights protests and events.

More men need to show out for women, says Aberdeen resident

The event saw people from all walks of life:  grandmothers with their daughters and granddaughters, fathers with their brothers and women of all ages with their own ties to the abortion issue.

Tony Newman, 28, drove from Aberdeen to show support, thinking of his female friends who are concerned with having their rights stripped away, he said.

"If there's more men at these events, it'll show everyone is affected by this," he said.

Isabella Purzol, 18, traveled from Yankton and thinks of sister.

"My sister has polycystic ovary syndrome and has medical complications," Purzol said. "If they get pregnant, and with everything that's going on, they don't know what could happen or where to go with their risk factors."

Others, like 82-year-old Kansas native Sara Post, worry voter's rights might be the next to go. She remembers her first Women's March in New York back in 1958, a time "when women didn't have rights."

Post brought her 50-year-old daughter and her two granddaughters, both 11 and 14 years old.

"My age had no access, Jenny's age had and now these girls don't," she said, gesturing to her two yo granddaughters. "I'm afraid of what's next."

Attendees plan to meet in front the courthouse at noon tomorrow for ACLU of South Dakota and Planned Parenthood's protest against the Roe ruling.

Email human rights reporter Nicole Ki at nki@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @_nicoleki .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls abortion rights community prepares for Sunday protest with "My Body, My Choice" posters

Comments / 13

Jim Hiemstra
2d ago

My body my choice. Hmmmmmm. I’m betting that they didn’t believe that when it came to the Covid vaccine. Weird how they only believe that analogy when it suits them the most.

Reply
6
squat and Schiff
2d ago

hey!! IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU. It's about the baby you're about to kill. Someone has to speak for him/her. life, library and the pursuit of happiness. It starts with life.

Reply
4
 

