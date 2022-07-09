ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Former Grambling volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas: A 'calculated plan' to get her fired

By Alberto Camargo, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

Former Grambling State volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has spoken publicly for the first time since she was fired July 5 amid an internal investigation.

In an interview with 247Sports , Lucas detailed what she believed to be the reason behind the series of events that led to her termination.

"When it first was announced that I got the job, there were previous athletes that I had coached that came together with student-athletes that were on the (Grambling State) volleyball team, and they, I would say, got together and had a plan (to get me fired)," she told 247Sports.

Lucas claimed a current member of the Grambling State team approached her to reveal the plot.

Before being hired at Grambling State, Lucas coached at Alcorn State from 2016-18 and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2019-2021.

Lucas, the 2006 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year at GSU, also denied reports that she released every player on the team from their scholarship, claiming she received direction from vice president for intercollegiate athletics Trayvean Scott to do so.

Lucas said she pushed back on administration, choosing to keep several players who then left the team voluntarily.

GSU VOLLEYBALL: Grambling State fires volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas amid internal investigation

PLAYERS SPEAK: 'A living nightmare': Grambling volleyball players tell all after new coach cut the entire team

In its statement announcing her firing, the university said all current volleyball scholarships will be honored for the 2022-23 academic year, but it's unclear how many of the former players will be included.

Once the program was put under investigation, Lucas said she was not allowed to speak publicly about the situation. She hoped the university would defend the coach they brought in to turn the program around.

"I was looking for the university to make a statement and say that this did not happen," she said. "I was looking for (Scott), I was looking for my student information director (Taylor Jeanlewis), I was looking for anyone besides me to say this did not happen.

"Those things were not said."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HTTR_0gaNJWWx00

Upon being fired, she asked university human relations to give her a reason why her contract was being terminated, which they would not do, according to Lucas.

"If I'd done anything wrong, if I had a violation, whatever, I had not been told," she said. "When I got called into HR, (I asked) 'What did I do wrong for me to be terminated?'"

Lucas said she was not interviewed during the investigation, which spearheaded by the law office of Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP at the request of Grambling. Lucas said she does not know what will come next, but she hopes she can continue to coach the sport she loves.

"I'm looking forward to moving on to something that I can continue to be an advocate for women's sports and volleyball," she said. "However that looks, that's what I want to do."

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Former Grambling volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas: A 'calculated plan' to get her fired

Comments / 7

Related
fgazette.com

Former Farmer Holly wins championship

Bobby Holly, a former Union Parish High School Farmer, was a part of the USFL’s initial championship team last weekend. Holly, who also played football at Louisiana Tech following his playing days in Farmerville, and 5 former Bulldogs players, and former Tech head coach Skip Holtz, won the title for the Birmingham Stallions.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KSLA

Volleyball coach fired from Grambling says there was plan to fire her

LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information. Parents will now be able to access their children’s COVID-19 vaccine information via the LA Wallet App. Shreveport natives host job fair. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Organizers said they plan to host...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston’s Willis named National Merit Scholarship winner

Ruston High 2022 graduate Jason Willis has been named a National Merit Scholarship winner. Willis, who was also named District Student of the Year, was highly active during his time at RHS. He was editor for the school paper, The Chatterbox, and was a member of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
louisianaradionetwork.com

Monroe hosts the 2022 World Horseshoe Championship

The 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament Championship begins today (Monday) at the Monroe Civic Center. President of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Gary Roberts says the tournament brings people from more than 40 states, four foreign countries and he equates it to a big family reunion. “We’ve developed all kinds of...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Bastrop asks officer to repay $10,000 for working overtime

BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams. Grambling legends confident about state of athletics. Two tiger greats express how they view Grambling sports today. Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 24 hours ago. Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
BASTROP, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger #2 comes to Natchitoches!

It’s official!!! Whataburger #2 is coming to Natchitoches. It will be located at the corner of Highway 6 and I-49 next the the I-Hop located at near interstate 49. Whataburger is an American privately held, regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Skip Holtz on Ferguson

Organizations partner to help small businesses and job seekers find low-cost and free solutions. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT. Officers with...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcorn State University#Volleyball Players#Swac Defensive Player#Gsu
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston aldermen OK federal building deal with NCLAC

Ruston’s Board of Alderman moved to enter into Cooperative Endeavor Agreements with MTJ Smith Properties LCC and the North Central Louisiana Arts Council during Monday’s July meeting held in the courtroom at City Hall. The agreement with NCLAC authorizes the city to convey property to the organization —...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Search continues for missing man

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate a missing person, R. L. Axton, Jr., formerly of Ruston. He is described as a 53-year-old white male, six feet tall, 170 pounds. with thinning brown hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Axton was last seen leaving his West Monroe residence on...
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana to host Backpack & School Supply Drive-Thru Giveaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022-2023 school year is approaching soon. The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana shared information about its Backpack & School Supply Drive-Thru Giveaway. Organizers scheduled the event for Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 9 a.m. while supplies last at 117 Hall Street in Monroe. The following groups are event sponsors: Children’s […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspect and victim in a homicide case connected to the incident on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday. The following information was released:. “This morning (7-08-22) at approximately 4:41 am the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Part of Forythe blocked after truck hits power pole

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy is working to replace a power pole that was damaged in a one-vehicle accident on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe. Two adults and one juvenile were injured when a pickup truck hit the pole Tuesday afternoon. The Monroe Police Department says, as of around 4:30 p.m.,...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling chief arrests motorist

An Arcadia man was arrested early Saturday morning by Grambling’s police chief. At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark responded to call of a stranded motorist on Interstate 20. The driver, Demario Williams, 34, stated he was out of gas. Chief Clark determined the license plate on the vehicle, a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis, was registered to a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. A records check revealed Williams his driver’s license was suspended, and the vehicle was not registered and had no insurance.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The Miss and Master Black USA Pageant hits the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Miss Black USA Pageant has been around for 54 years and has represented the African American community in a positive light. Founded in 1968, The Miss Black USA Pageant has been happening for years, but for the first time, the Miss and Master Black ArkLaMiss is bringing a big welcome to […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Homicide investigation underway, man treated after Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m. - A man threatening to jump off the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday morning has been taken into custody after hours of negotiation. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man is a person of interest in a homicide investigation happening in the 300 block of Woodale Drive just north of Monroe.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Stolen truck crashed into canal after pursuit through West Monroe, affidavit says

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who reportedly was able to elude law enforcement after a pursuit through West Monroe Saturday night has been arrested. According to court records, Justin Wendell Haynes, 33, is accused of leading authorities on a chase, hitting or nearly hitting multiple other vehicles, and racking up over a dozen charges. Those charges include at least six felony counts.
WEST MONROE, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
901
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy