After announcing that he was looking to buy Twitter in order to reinstate freedom of speech on the platform, Elon Musk committed to the deal but started to have second thoughts about it after discovering the much larger number of so-called bot (fake, spam) accounts on the platform than he initially expected. Musk argued that probably around 20 percent of all Twitter accounts were fake, or more than four times more than what the platform claimed.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO