Oklahoma State Sports Minute

By Scott Munn, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Three Cowboys were chosen for the All-Big 12 Preseason Football Team.Quarterback Spencer Sanders, defensive end Collin Oliver and safety Jason Taylor II were honored as Oklahoma State looks toward another successful season. Sanders has 24 wins as OSU's starting QB and needs just eight more to tie Mason Rudolph for the most as a starting quarterback in school history. Sanders has 6,911 passing yards during his career at OSU.

Oliver, who will be a sophomore this season, set a school record for a freshman with 11.5 sacks. Taylor made a big impact on defense last season, making several highlight-reel, game-changing plays during his career.The Cowboys were also chosen by media to finish third in the Big 12 football championship chase. Baylor and Oklahoma finished ahead of OSU in the voting.

Over on the baseball side, second baseman Roc Riggio was named to the 2022 D1 Baseball.com Freshman All-America First Team.

He started 53 games in his rookie season and hit .295 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs.

