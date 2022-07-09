Memphis police officer in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

Good Sunday morning!

A Memphis police officer is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday at a southeast Memphis apartment complex, Micaela Watts reports .

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square in the Hickory Hill neighborhood.

Billy Ray Turner was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 25 additional years for killing former NBA star and Memphis native Lorenzen Wright and other related convictions, Lucas Finton reports.

The Wienermobile — the famous hot dog-shaped non-hot rod designed to promote the purchase of porkish products — returns to the Mid-South this week to captivate kids and convince consumers that Oscar Mayer-brand cold cuts cut the mustard, John Beifuss reports.

It has been so hot and humid of late that Memphis TV forecasters are referring to a cool front as the temperatures in the 90s. We're getting more steamy weather this week. So settle in, grab an iced coffee and check out these stories from Corinne Kennedy , Laura Testino and John Beifuss.

