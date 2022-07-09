ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army cuts off unvaccinated soldiers from service, threatening pay and benefits

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Army has announced that the over 60,000 National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers that remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 can't participate in their military duties, effectively cutting them off from some of their benefits. "Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption request are subject...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 264

NannasBananas
3d ago

as soon as Biden has us "dragged" into this war, they'll be begging them to come back. Not ONE branch of the military has met its quota, even with LOWERING the bar to enlist. I wonder why?

Reply(28)
70
Judy DeRolf
2d ago

this is the way the Democrats will hand over America to China without a war. they are destroying our military so we can't protect ourselves. this is another way the Democrats are turning us to Communism

Reply(21)
65
Ryan Dvorachek
2d ago

maybe if it was a real vaccine and didn't have so many other dangerous side affects everyone would of got the vaccine . but it's not a vaccine . It's a death shot . so the smart ones are refusing .

Reply(24)
54
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The National Guard
Daily Mail

REVEALED: One of the FIVE US Navy commanders axed in the last six days was ousted after being caught 'drunk driving' - while another was removed for 'inappropriate behavior'

One of the five US Navy commanding officers fired last week was removed from his position for being caught drunk driving, it has been claimed. Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, commanding officer of USS Preble guided-missile destroyer, was relieved from his duties 'due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,' according to a Navy statement released on Tuesday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

The US Army just placed what might be its last order for Black Hawk helicopters

In what could be its last purchase of Black Hawk helicopters, the U.S. Army on Monday placed a $2.3 billion order with Sikorsky for at least 120 aircraft. The five-year deal comes just months before the Army is expected to choose a winner to build a replacement for the UH-60, which has been the military’s workhorse for more than four decades.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Navy has a toxic command problem

The Navy has a toxic command problem. Networking and politics are the best means of promotion. The replacement of exigent military training and operations with unending, mindless presentations is driving away talented young personnel. The consequence: While the Navy retains exceptional command officers and noncommissioned officers, it also has far too many average officers.
MILITARY
Axios

U.S. Navy has dismissed a dozen officers with little explanation

The Navy has terminated about a dozen officers over the last several months due to a “loss of confidence” in their ability to command, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Earlier this month, five officers were let go in the span of a week. The Navy said the series of dismissals is not related, but did not elaborate on what actions or circumstances specifically led to the decisions.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy punishes 5 officers over 2020 AAV sinking that killed 9

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Rio filed Secretarial Letters of Censure (SLOC) last week against three U.S. Marine Corps officers and two U.S. Navy officers over the fatal sinking of a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) in 2020 that lead to the deaths of eight Marines and a Navy Hospital Corpsman. The Navy first revealed the actions on Monday.
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names

As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
FORT LEE, VA
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy