Firefighters knock down spot fire in Lemmon Valley

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are in custody after Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs in a home in Yerington. A report of possible drug activity inside a motorhome on Palomino Drive was made on July 11, 2022. When deputies arrived, they made contact with 41-year-old, Jeramy Forrest and 41-year-old Tanya McGarvey. They discovered that both Forrest and McGarvey were living in the home, along with a 10-year-old child, with no power. The pair were arrested for child endangerment and a search warrant for the property was issued.

YERINGTON, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO