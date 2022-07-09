Widespread showers and storms tomorrow, Unsettled and cooler for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. Most of the showers and storms have moved off the coastline this morning. With that front stalling just to the north of the viewing area and more moisture moving in throughout the day today, scattered storms are still possible heading into the afternoon. High temperatures, though, will be even cooler than yesterday in the mid- to upper-80’s, but it will still be humid, so it will feel hotter than the actual temperature outside. Those scattered storms will eventually clear out of the area by the later evening hours, and temperatures will cool into the mid-70’s overnight tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO