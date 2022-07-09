ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Widespread showers and storms tomorrow, Unsettled and cooler for next week

By Grant Skinner
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms pushed through the area this afternoon and evening. They will gradually dissipate into the later evening hours, but more storms are possible heading...

www.wkrg.com

utv44.com

Tropical downpours with a low chance of tropical development

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms are over the Gulf this morning, just south of our beaches. We'll tap into moisture from this over the next several days. There's still a low chance that this could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Coming heavy rain could weaken trees

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the early hours of Tuesday morning a massive 70 foot-tall live oak uprooted and toppled over on Government street. The tree took out two power poles and left residents without electricity. It also snarled traffic as motorists were forced on detours. “There’s no such thing...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Staying humid with scattered storms this afternoon and evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. Most of the showers and storms have moved off the coastline this morning. With that front stalling just to the north of the viewing area and more moisture moving in throughout the day today, scattered storms are still possible heading into the afternoon. High temperatures, though, will be even cooler than yesterday in the mid- to upper-80’s, but it will still be humid, so it will feel hotter than the actual temperature outside. Those scattered storms will eventually clear out of the area by the later evening hours, and temperatures will cool into the mid-70’s overnight tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Weather threat postpones Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s supposed to be the start of something big this week, but Mother Nature may have different plans. The 10th annual Blue Marlin Grand Championship is postponed because of weather conditions expected later this week. That’s something event organizers don’t like to see happen, but they say it’s about safety […]
WKRG News 5

Fast storm causes isolated damage in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last night’s moving storm in Mobile brought down tree limbs and damaged at least one car. The storm rolled through on July 9, causing a roadblock in the area. The limbs of the tree fell on Jackson Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. One large...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Mobile on Monday night blew over a stack of shipping containers at the port. The Alabama Port Authority said the containers, which weigh 8,000 pounds each, were knocked down and onto a fence. No one in the area was hurt.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rough surf leads to several rescues in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lifeguards in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores stayed busy Monday afternoon with several water rescues as surf conditions began deteriorating due to a low-pressure system offshore. Orange Beach lifeguards report half a dozen calls after two o’clock Monday, July 11. Everyone was safely removed from the water and no one […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Weather
Environment
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama getting new deck for the first time since WWII

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s old battleship is getting a new look. The main deck at the USS Alabama is being replaced for the first time since World War II.  A giant white tent covers much of the port side of the ship. It is where the next section of the battleship deck is being replaced. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fallen tree stops all traffic on Government Street

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.): The Alabama Power Company Outage map indicates that there are no outages in the area. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fallen tree on Government Street has closed all lanes of traffic. The tree is down near George Street and has caused power outages in the area. According to Alabama Power, just over […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Chick-fil-A temporarily closing in late July

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Chick-fil-A restaurant announced Monday morning they’ll close July 21 for remodeling. The last day of business will be Wednesday, July 20. “We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you again in our newly renovated restaurant,” read a post on the restaurant’s […]
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a Mobile woman that was previously termed missing has been found and is safe. Deborah Tormos, 65, was last seen on Monday, July 11, according to police. She allegedly wandered off from Alta Pointe Facility in Mobile. When officers first announced Tormos was missing, they said she suffered from a mental illness that could possibly impair her judgment.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD responds to early morning house fire off Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in Mobile. This was on Shore Acres Drive near Dauphin Island Parkway this morning. The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. When firefighters got there, flames and smoke were pouring from the roof. We haven’t...
MOBILE, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Pensacola: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Pensacola, Florida

One of the unique tourist attractions in Pensacola is the Hawkshaw Lagoon Memorial Park, which houses the only Missing Children’s Memorial in the entire United States. From the observation deck in the Park, visitors can enjoy this incredible sculpture and admire the surrounding wildlife. The park also has a walking bridge, which allows visitors to explore the area. This park has a rich ecosystem that features sea life and a wide range of bird species.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Alabama troopers identify drowned Prichard man found near Mobile Delta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers confirm a Prichard man drowned in the water near the Mobile Delta. A spokesperson with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the body of 41-year-old Bruce Rankin was recovered around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening near the Causeway which is the last location he was seen.
PRICHARD, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Offshore Fish Farms Proposed for Gulf of Mexico—Including Off Pensacola Beach

What: The coming threat: Offshore fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico. Where: online through zoom—register and find more info. on the Healthy Gulf webpage here: https://healthygulf.org/event/offshore-fish-farms-threaten-gulf-of-mexico/. The Federal government is proposing multiple offshore fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the health of Gulf waters and stocks...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WPMI

Calls for safety improvements after car crashes into Prichard home a third time

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard families say more should be done about a dangerous curve on Hinson Avenue where multiple accidents have occurred. A security camera captured the moments a vehicle slammed into a home on that curve Sunday. The force of the crash took out the corner of Alice Beverly's mother-in-law's kitchen. Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt. Beverly says it's the third time now a vehicle has hit the house.
PRICHARD, AL

