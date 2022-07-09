ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Climber killed by falling rock in Larimer County

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber was killed by falling rock in the Twin Sisters area south of Estes Park Saturday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said around 11:30 a.m., they got a call about a climber hit by falling rock in a rugged area off the...

OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by falling rock in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park. A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
OutThere Colorado

Screams for help lead to overnight rescue mission in Colorado national park

Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch. On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

3-year-old hit and killed by car in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small child died in Weld County over the weekend after she was hit by a car. Dacono police rushed to a residential part of town just after 8:15 Saturday night and found a bystander giving a 3-year-old girl CPR. Officers took over trying to resuscitate the little girl, but despite their life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Man Listed As Missing On Wyoming DCI Website

A 39-year-old Laramie man is listed as missing on a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website devoted to missing persons. According to the Wyoming Missing Persons website, 39-year-old Christopher Dale Mauk was last seen in Laramie on July 2. The post goes on to describe Mauk as follows:. ''He is...
LARAMIE, WY
FOX31 Denver

Woman hiking near Estes Park injured after rockfall

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the Twin Sisters Trail after a rockfall injured a woman. According to Allenspark Fire Department, a call came in at 11:46 a.m. that a rockfall had occurred on the Twin Sisters Trail. The trail is southeast of Lily Lake near Estes Park.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

3-year-old girl dies in Dacono

A three-year-old girl passed away Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive in Dacono, the Dacono Police Department stated in a press release.Weld County 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found a person providing CPR on the child. Officers took over resuscitation efforts, according to the press release.  Fire and ambulance personnel took the child to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. She was pronounced deceased there. Dacono PD's press release stated the the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and was cooperating with the department's investigation. Police personnel from neighboring jurisdictions in Frederick and Firestone are assisting Dacono's investigators.Any decision on the filing of charges will be made once the investigation has concluded, the department stated.No other details about the circumstances of the collision have been released at this time, nor has the department clarified whether the vehicle driver or the guardians of the child may face charges. 
DACONO, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Boulder Reservoir swim beach closed for elevated levels of bacteria

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The swim beach at Boulder Reservoir has been temporarily closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria in the water. Boulder County Parks and Recreation announced the closure around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after a water sampling test showed the bacteria levels were elevated. The swim beach will remain closed until at least 10 a.m. on Thursday or once bacteria levels are reduced, according to the county.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police K-9 helps make major drug bust

A K-9 and his handler in northern Colorado made a major drug bust over the weekend. The four legged Loveland police officer -- whose name is Nazar -- ended up finding 23 grams of heroin, 46 grams of meth and more than 200 illegal pills. That's on top of also finding cash and a handgun that was stolen from a car in Fort Collins. The department shared a photo on social media of the drugs that were obtained with the caption "Good boy Naz." 
1310kfka.com

3 killed in Greeley murder-suicide identified

Three people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Greeley over the 4th of July holiday weekend have been identified. The coroner’s office said they are 83-year-old Richard Kraus, 80-year-old Patricia Kraus, and 61-year-old Alan Kraus. All three were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road. Police found their bodies while conducting a welfare check in the late morning hours of July 2. Greeley police continue to investigate.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County Scambuster Corner

Barbara EJ Bennett | Larimer County Chief Scambuster. People are out and about again after Covid’s reign, and the scammers are blooming all over. They get sneakier, we get smarter, and they keep coming after us. We will keep our antennae’s up and stay wary to thwart them.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado gem, Swetsville Zoo, prepares to close up shop

A staple of northern Colorado could soon be closing for good, as the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath is official under contract for purchase. For decades the "zoo," located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road just outside of Fort Collins, has been a family-friendly destination that offers a free walking tour through Bill Swets' unique property. The Swetsville Zoo was created by Swets after he found a passion for welding together junk yard pieces to create unique creatures. Dinosaurs, bugs, space ships and more have been created out of Swets' imagination on handy work and have been on display...
TIMNATH, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Coroner identifies 3 found dead at home in Greeley

DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.
GREELEY, CO

