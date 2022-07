After making five All-Star teams and serving as the face of the Washington Wizards franchise for nearly a decade, John Wall is ready for a new stage of his career. "I don't have to do it every night, I don't have to be Batman every night for us to win," Wall said Saturday of his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "That's the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don't want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO