The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a pickup truck that was stolen from a car dealer last week. Investigators believe the Black 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold. You can see a picture of the truck on the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and if you have any information on where the truck might be, you are asked to call Floyd County dispatch or you can text the tip line. Either way you can remain anonymous.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO