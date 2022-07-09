ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Hoops for Peace stages inaugural basketball tournament to bring kids together in Englewood

 3 days ago

Inaugural Hoops for Peace tournament held in Englewood 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local organization is using basketball to bring the community together.

Hoops for Peace staged an all-day basketball tournament at the Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center, at 945 W. 69th St. in Englewood.

Organizers said the tournament is giving kids a safe space to play, get some exercise, and foster a sense of community.

"The goal in this is to keep the kids of the streets of Englewood, away from violence; teach them camaraderie in teamwork; how to work together; how to be together; show peace and love together," said Hoops for Peace organizer Melvin Robinson.

This was the inaugural tournament for Hoops for Peace. Organizers are planning another one in Roseland, and hope to make them a regular event once more donations roll in.

Crowds head to downtown Highland Park to show support to shops, restaurants

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds are walking around the downtown area in Highland Park – showing support as they shop and small businesses and eat at local restaurants. Many of those businesses were forced to shut down for a week, following the massacre at the July 4th parade. Now, they are reopening and refocusing with the community's help. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, many different kinds of love and support have been on display in Highland Park this week. For some, that looks like stopping for a conversation and a hug, and four others, it...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Highland Park bar offers space for support after a regular lost his life in parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After the July 4th parade massacre took one of their longtime customers, a neighborhood bar in Highland Park has become the space for support and healing for the community. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, multiple people have called Norton's, 1905 Sheridan Rd., the "Cheers" of Highland Park. The staff are now planning for a benefit concert there this weekend. And as they quickly learned, everyone in Highland Park was impacted by the shooting. It was a busy Tuesday night at Norton's Restaurant, where everybody really...
