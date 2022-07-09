ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

By ANTHONY CONN
wchstv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the...

wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a roadway near Sissonville. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 in the 3700 block of Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road. Only the tractor-trailer was involved and no injuries...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WVNS

I-64 reopened in Greenbrier County

UPDATE 7/12/22 9:34 pm: Interstate 64 is reopened in both directions. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Interstate 64 is closed in both directions in Greenbrier County. According to West Virginia 511, all the east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 172 due to downed power lines across the interstate. Traffic is being detoured through […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 injured after vehicle crash on Corridor G South

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a vehicle crash happened at 69 Corridor G South in South Charleston around 4:30 p.m. Two people were transported for medical treatment, Metro says. Dispatchers say responders included Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County EMS....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Vehicle rollover reported on Corridor G; one person injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 7/11/20. One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Corridor G, South Charleston police said. Officers did not have details on the extent of injuries. No other people were in the vehicle. Both lanes in...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Traffic
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

1 dead in Jackson County rollover crash

KENNA, W.Va. — One person is dead after a rollover crash along Interstate 77 South in Jackson County. It happened at mile marker 123 between the Goldtown and Kenna exits at around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the wreck involved a sport utility vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Storms down trees, cause high water issues in some areas of region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:35 p.m. 7/12/22. The storms that made their way through the region on Tuesday evening left downed trees and high water, especially in places like St. Albans. Many of the main streets off of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans experienced some high water. While...
WOWK 13 News

Report: Utility cables cut near fatal Huey crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Tractor#Stalls#Traffic Accident
WVNS

Gear up for WV operation safe driver week

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission’s Transportation officers are participating in a project this week called Safe Driver Week, which started July 10, 2022, and will be going on until July 16, 2022. This program, created by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in 2007, has increased...
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: One person dead after I-77 vehicle fire

UPDATE (10:47 a.m. on Monday, July 11): Jackson County EMS has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut down I-77 Southbound. One lane of traffic remains closed. KENNA, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fully-involved vehicle marker on I-77 South. Jackson County Dispatch confirms that the roadway is closed near […]
KENNA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wchstv.com

Thirty-one more lawsuits filed against former W.Va. Christian school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirty-one more lawsuits have been filed against a former West Virginia Christian school. The newest suits filed against the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem were filed by ex-students represented by Charleston lawyer Ben Salango. Prior lawsuits over alleged child abuse and sexual abuse produced...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy