Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a roadway near Sissonville. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 in the 3700 block of Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road. Only the tractor-trailer was involved and no injuries...
UPDATE 7/12/22 9:34 pm: Interstate 64 is reopened in both directions. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Interstate 64 is closed in both directions in Greenbrier County. According to West Virginia 511, all the east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 172 due to downed power lines across the interstate. Traffic is being detoured through […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a vehicle crash happened at 69 Corridor G South in South Charleston around 4:30 p.m. Two people were transported for medical treatment, Metro says. Dispatchers say responders included Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County EMS....
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 7/11/20. One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Corridor G, South Charleston police said. Officers did not have details on the extent of injuries. No other people were in the vehicle. Both lanes in...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State transportation officials said travel on the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July Fourth holiday was down about 6.9 % or 100,000 drivers from the previous year. About 1.35 million drivers traveled the Turnpike this year during the holiday period, according...
KENNA, W.Va. — One person is dead after a rollover crash along Interstate 77 South in Jackson County. It happened at mile marker 123 between the Goldtown and Kenna exits at around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the wreck involved a sport utility vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:35 p.m. 7/12/22. The storms that made their way through the region on Tuesday evening left downed trees and high water, especially in places like St. Albans. Many of the main streets off of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans experienced some high water. While...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission’s Transportation officers are participating in a project this week called Safe Driver Week, which started July 10, 2022, and will be going on until July 16, 2022. This program, created by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in 2007, has increased...
UPDATE (10:47 a.m. on Monday, July 11): Jackson County EMS has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut down I-77 Southbound. One lane of traffic remains closed. KENNA, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fully-involved vehicle marker on I-77 South. Jackson County Dispatch confirms that the roadway is closed near […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Both eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down in Charleston due to a car driving through a telephone poll on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says around 11:50 a.m. they received calls of a car driving through a telephone pole and crashing in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia from over the weekend, and active virus cases increased more than 400. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Monday in a news release:. a 96-year-old woman from...
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. WVSP says that 32-year-old Brittany M. Horn, of Kermit, was last seen on June 13 at a home on the 1500 block of Jennings Creek Road in Kermit. They say she is reported to have left the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic Raleigh County church last month, court records said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston, and James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley were charged for their alleged roles in...
MYRTLE BEACH — A West Virginia man in Myrtle Beach on vacation was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on July 6, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 40-year-old Joshua Wilson of Parkersburg, W.Va., died on July...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Clendenin police said a man wanted for striking another man in the head with a pair of pliers was arrested after he was found trying to hide himself in a home. Christopher Dayton Burdette, 22, of Spencer was arrested Monday on a malicious wounding...
UPDATE (12:31 p.m. on Monday, July 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says that they have a suspect in this case who is under investigation. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Matt Smith woke up early Sunday morning to let out his dog. What he found in his front yard was enough to make him howl. “It […]
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family members of a missing Mingo County woman said they are extremely worried about her, saying it is unlike her not to keep in touch and they hope to offer a reward for information to help find her. West Virginia State Police are asking...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — An inmate previously housed at United States Penitentiary Hazleton was sentenced today to 25 years after admitting to second-degree murder in a 2012 death of another inmate. Ruben Laurel, 43, was sentenced today to 300 months of incarceration after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirty-one more lawsuits have been filed against a former West Virginia Christian school. The newest suits filed against the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem were filed by ex-students represented by Charleston lawyer Ben Salango. Prior lawsuits over alleged child abuse and sexual abuse produced...
