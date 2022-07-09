C O Johnson Park Playground in Byram NJ

Treehouses, a ride on cart, and a multitude of ways to climb will keep kids busy at the C O Johnson Park playground in Byram New Jersey. We first visited this playground in 2015, but revisited it on June 22, 2022, to bring you updated details and pictures from this Sussex...
Hackettstown Community Playground in Hackettstown, New Jersey is a community playground that packs a lot of fun in a little bit of space. With bright orange colors and areas to climb and play this is a great stop whether or not it’s part of your day at the Hackettstown Community Pool.
There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak. No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much. I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat...
The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
Toby's Cup, the hot dog stand along Route 22, is due to reopen Aug. 13, according to a sign at the Lopatcong Township fixture. The stand is being renovated, according to a sign at Toby's. 69 News has contacted ownership for additional details. Toby's opened in the 1940s. It started...
FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Wawa will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest store located at 1 Route 15 in Frankford Township on Thursday, July 14. To mark the occasion, Wawa is hosting a grand opening celebration and outdoor ribbon cutting beginning at 9:00 a.m. located at 1 Route 15.
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and in rare times I will fly JFK. But when schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located in...
Interstate 80 East will be down to a single lane during the day this week as a team from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) prepares for an upcoming repairs to a cracked and crumbling retaining wall in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The right lane on...
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
Kid Street Playground in Bridgewater New Jersey is more like a kids’ town. It’s amazingly cool! When you enter under the wooden archway it’s like you’ve entered a wooden town with a town hall, police station, fire station, bank, and more. But don’t let that classic wood structure fool you.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in East Hanover Township, and Montville Township Tuesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July...
A storm that rolled through Warren County Tuesday afternoon left a tree on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80. All the westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-80 east of Exit 2 in Hardwick Township were closed shortly after 6:30 p.m. due to a downed trees and debris, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
Nine Hudson Valley restaurants have been cited in 2022 for having three or more critical health violations. The New York State Department of Health routinely visits restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley to make sure they're not putting customers in danger. Unsafe cooking practices, faulty equipment and unsanitary kitchens can all lead to contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness.
The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire. The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11). The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot. The lucky retailer...
A Nutley, New Jersey, property that made headlines two years ago as the site of one of the Garden State’s largest pandemic-era office leases has traded hands for $131.7 million. An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald bought the 15-story office building at 200 Metro Boulevard from Prism Capital Partners, paying...
A 14-year-old was being flown to a nearby hospital after a bicycle accident in Sussex County, developing reports say. The teen fell off a bicycle in Sparta Township shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was requested to land near...
New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
