Sussex County, NJ

C O Johnson Park Playground in Byram NJ

By Jennifer Auer
 3 days ago
Treehouses, a ride on cart, and a multitude of ways to climb will keep kids busy at the C O Johnson Park playground in Byram New Jersey. We first visited this playground in 2015, but revisited it on June 22, 2022, to bring you updated details and pictures from this Sussex...

