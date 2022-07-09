ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer Supervisors Approve $1.22 Billion Budget

Cover picture for the articleThe Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to approve a balanced budget totaling $1,221,251,032 for fiscal year 2022-23, representing a 19.2% increase over FY 2021-22. The increase is attributed to inflationary costs and the addition of staffing to deliver services in key strategic areas of county operations....

