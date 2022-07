LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today highs will be in the lower 100s for much of the area. Skies will be sunny and winds will stay calm from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. We are still in the very high category for UV index so if you find yourself outside remember the sunglasses and sunscreen. Dew points will be lower this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s with a few in the 60s so feel-like temperatures will be similar to the actual air temperature. Temperatures will still be hot today so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO