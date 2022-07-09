ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

This Is The Navy Weaponry That Top Gun 2’s Box Office Haul Could Buy

By Tyler Rogoway
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick has made a carrier-load of money. Here’s what Navy aircraft, ships, and munitions it could buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eU8Nh_0gaNF6U200
Paramount Pictures

In the roughly month and half since Top Gun: Maverick opened in theaters to rave reviews, the long-awaited sequel has raked in $1.13B at the box office. The film is still filling theater seats even while competing with Marvel's latest entry into the Thor franchise. With a huge part of the backend, it will mark Tom Cruise's biggest payday, which is remarkable considering the 60-year-old's incredible career and COVID-19 continuing to blunt the movie industry. Now there are talks of a sequel (of course there are) that could turn Top Gun into a traditional franchise. Regardless, against a budget of $170M, this thing made a ton of cash, but considering the world of military technology it leverages as a backdrop, it can be viewed as an amazingly small or large amount, depending on what you compare it to within that world.

So, what Navy weaponry could be bought with Top Gun: Maverick's box office total? The answer may surprise you:

-16 F/A-18 Super Hornets. That is over a squadron and a half of Boeing's '4.5' generation naval strike fighters that star in the movie.

-You could fly around 6,275 hours in one of those Super Hornets for that same sum.

-The Navy could buy six-to-seven E-2D Hawkeyes, the U.S. Navy's other flying star in Top Gun: Maverick.

-If flying rubber dog shit out of Hong Kong is your thing, then you could buy 14 KC-130Js

-Or around 11 CMV-22 Osprey carrier onboard delivery tiltrotors.

-Roughly two Littoral Combat Ships with their mission packages.

-You could operate an LCS 16 years

-Just shy of a single constellation class next generation Frigate.

-Around half of one Arleigh Burke class destroyer.

-You could operate that destroyer for 14 years.

-About 1/3 of a Block IV Virginia class nuclear fast attack submarine.

-Roughly 1/12 of a Ford class supercarrier.

-2625 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles

-1032 AIM-120D Advanced Medium-Range Air-To-Air Missiles (AMRAAMS)

-Close to 29,000 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs

-Roughly 5100 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb IIs/Storbreakers

-51500 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS)

-321 AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs)

-184 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) missiles

-735 Block V RGM -109 'Tactical' Tomahawk cruise missiles

-630 RIM-162 Block II Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles

-481 Block IIIC SM-2 Standard surface-to-air missiles.

-262 SM-6 advanced multi-purpose missiles

-1250 RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles

You can read more about what particular missiles and bombs cost in these past reports of ours.

The film has done incredibly well, but when you compare its big gross number with what the Navy doles out for hardware it can add a bit of perspective as to what all that capability depicted in the move or associated with it actually costs.

Regardless, go see it! It's a fun movie with great aerial sequences. If you can, do so in a SCREENX theater, it was a great addition to the experience!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAiSx_0gaNF6U200

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: One of the FIVE US Navy commanders axed in the last six days was ousted after being caught 'drunk driving' - while another was removed for 'inappropriate behavior'

One of the five US Navy commanding officers fired last week was removed from his position for being caught drunk driving, it has been claimed. Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, commanding officer of USS Preble guided-missile destroyer, was relieved from his duties 'due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,' according to a Navy statement released on Tuesday.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Navy's Newest Constellation-class Frigate Will Be a Fierce Submarine Hunter

The U.S. Navy is moving forward with its Constellation-class frigate buys, awarding $537 million to shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the third frigate. The upcoming Constellation-class is based on the FREMM multi-mission ship, a vessel in service with both the Italian and French navies, though with modifications to better fit the U. S. Navy’s needs. The improvements include a modified propeller design for a lower acoustic signature, more electricity generation, and a modified bow design. In addition, the Constellation-class’ hull is lengthier, giving the ships more displacement.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
nationalinterest.org

Can U.S. Missile Interceptors Destroy An Attacking ICBM?

The SM-3 IIA’s size, range, speed, and sensor technology could enable it to collide with enemy ICBMs at the beginning or end of its flight through space. Attacking intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) spend roughly twenty minutes traveling through the “midcourse” phase in space which presents a time window that cutting-edge missile defense systems, such as the Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI), can launch their interceptors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Top Gun 2#Marvel#Super Hornets#The U S Navy
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
The Drive

These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
PHOTOGRAPHY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy