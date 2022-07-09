ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Denton County announces first monkeypox case; no recent travel reported for patient

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
Denton County, Texas has reported its first confirmed case of Monkeypox on Saturday. CDC

Denton County reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Saturday for a person who is symptomatic and who reported contact with another person confirmed to be infected, according to a news release.

The county did not release any other information about the person infected, citing patient confidentiality.

Anybody can contract monkeypox, regardless of race, age, gender or sexual orientation, according to Denton County Public Health.

“While there is minimal known risk to the general public at this time, we are working with our partners at the local, state, and federal level to respond to the recent outbreak of monkeypox in the US,” Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said. “It is important that healthcare providers recognize potential infection and contact DCPH immediately for lab testing assistance.”

Monkeypox infections usually begin with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. It can progress to rashes, scabs and sores. It can be deadly, but there are treatments.

Anybody with symptoms should avoid having sex or attending large gatherings, according to Denton County Public Health. Contact a doctor immediately if you think you may have symptoms.

Monkeypox, classified as a rare disease by the CDC, is a variant of the same virus that causes smallpox. The CDC said it is currently keeping up with multiple cases of the virus from countries that don’t usually report infections, including the United States.

There have been 790 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

This infection presents symptoms including a rash, lesions, swollen lymph nodes, fever and scabbing, according to the CDC. Severity of the infection depends on the health of the person prior to exposure, the strain of the virus and the way in which they were infected. Incubation is typically seven to 14 days and the infection typically lasts two to three weeks. It can, in some cases, be fatal.

Comments / 0

