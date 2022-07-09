ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Appreciate RB Leipzig Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol But Are Yet To Make A Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester City are reported to appreciate the quality of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, but the Blue's are yet to make a move for the defender. He is part of a list of players City have identified to replace Nathan Ake.

Pau Torres is another player on this list, but the defender Manchester City bring in may have to be comfortable with not playing every minute of every game, just as Nathan Ake was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYJ6Q_0gaNDMap00
Josko Gvardiol for RB Leipzig IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Manchester City internally have a real appreciation for Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year old was a standout defender for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, and Manchester City took real notice.

Scroll to Continue

City are expecting to sell Nathan Ake for £41million or above. Gvardiol reportedly has a price tag of £80million, but City may be confident of getting that fee down.

Josko Gvardiol was in the Bundesliga team of the season last season, and won a DFB Pokal with RB Leipzig. Manchester City are in the hunt for a new centre-back, but the player who comes in may have to be comfortable with not playing every minute.

City will continue their search for a new centre-back, but Gvardiol is certainly a name to look out for.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 1

Related
City Transfer Room

‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea will '"open the door" for Jack Grealish next season. Robinson, who was speaking to Football Insider believes this is the perfect chance for the £100 million signing to "shine". This comes after an average first season with the Premier League champions after being the star man for Aston Villa previously.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Rb Leipzig#Centre Back
City Transfer Room

Which Premier League Centre-Backs Could Manchester City Replace Nathan Ake With?

Manchester City are set to lose Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of £45million in the coming days. Ake will return to Chelsea, where he left for Bournemouth in 2017. A replacement for Ake will be tough. The player being signed will be aware he may be a back-up for the starting three centre-backs in John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte? Who could fit that criteria for City in the Premier League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chilwell ‘very positive’ moving forward with Chelsea still in a ‘good place’

Chelsea went into last season as Champions of Europe, with an outstanding defense, a solid midfield, incredible young talent in attack, and with an incoming club-record striker signing to lead the line. And the resulting prognostications of a Premier League title looked on point for the first few months of the campaign, before injuries, interviews, and invasions took their toll. Two domestic cup final defeats have added to the feelings of disappointment, and our summer transfer window has done little to soothe those vibes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy