Kershaw To Seek Sole Possession Of Third on Dodgers' Career Victory List

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Clayton Kershaw will seek another career milestone tonight when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs in the third game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The left-hander is tied with Hall of Famer Dazzy Vance for third on the Dodgers' all-time list with 190 victories. Hall of Famers Don Sutton (233) and Don Drysdale (209) are first and second. Kershaw (5-2) pitched seven shutout innings in his last appearance, limiting the San Diego Padres to four hits, striking out eight and walking one, getting a no decision in a game the Dodgers led 1-0 when he was relieved at the start of the eighth inning, but lost 4-2 as closer Craig Kimbrel allowed three runs in the ninth inning.

Kershaw pitched seven shutout innings in a 7-0 victory over the Cubs on May 7, allowing five hits, striking out two and walking one. The Dodgers are 5-5 when Kershaw starts. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-5) is set to make his first appearance for Chicago since June 3 when he allowed nine runs and 10 hits in four innings in a 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs placed Stroman on the 15-day injured list June 10, retroactive to June 7 because of right shoulder inflammation.

Stroman started for Chicago's Triple-A Iowa affiliate Sunday during a rehab assignment while on the injured list, allowing five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings in a 9-6 loss to the Columbus Clippers in an International League game at Des Moines, Iowa.

Stroman was on the COVID-19 injured list from May 8-19. Stroman is 2-0 against the Dodgers. He was the winning pitcher in his most recent appearance against them, allowing two runs and four hits over six innings in the New York Mets' 7-2 victory Aug. 22, 2021 at Dodger Stadium. The Cubs are 2-7 when Stroman starts.

The Dodgers (54-29) enter Saturday's play with the best record in the National League and a six-game lead over the Padres in the race for first in the National League West. Chicago (34-50) is tied for third in the NL Central with Pittsburgh, 13 1/2 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers and 11 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the National League's final wild-card playoff berth.

The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA. The Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games Friday night with a 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Cubs. Mookie Betts drove in the tying run with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly and Will Smith the winning run with a 10th-inning single.

Trailing 3-0 with one out in the top of the sixth, the Dodgers avoided falling further behind when starting pitcher Tyler Anderson tagged Ian Happ out at home in a rundown, holding onto the ball despite Happ lowering his shoulder and charging into Anderson's midsection in attempt to bowl him over.