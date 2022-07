Florida remains one of the most conservative states in America, so announcements regarding certain laws and policies seen as restrictive don't come as a surprise. State governor Ron DeSantis has been praised by his followers for moving forward with anti-LGBTQIA+, anti-immigration, and anti-abortion laws, but Trick Daddy isn't a fan. Florida has been plagued with other woes, as well, and the rapper has recently dubbed DeSantis as a "white bigot" following his "Don't Say Gay" bill.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO