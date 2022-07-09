This Switzerland hotel has zero stars

(WTVO) — For the residents looking to stay at a zero star hotel, this place is for you.

It is located in Switzerland and has no walls or bathroom. That is okay, however, as it is conveniently located on the same property as a service station. No roof means that people staying there will be out of luck if it rains or snows. They should be just fine on a mild day though.

There is a point to it all. It is designed to keep people awake to pay more attention to the world and the environment around them.

