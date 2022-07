ATLANTA — Authorities are still searching for the person who shot a man inside of a gas station in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday. Atlanta Police said it happened at the Citgo gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around midnight. They said a man was playing on the gas station's gambling machine when a gunman tried to rob him. At some point, the suspect shot the man. Medics took the victim to Grady Hospital where he remains stable.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO