Kayaking continues to be a hot activity

A fast-moving storm system caused scattered wind damage and knocked the power offline in several cities early this morning across western, central and eastern Iowa. National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Vachalek says it’s still unclear if this powerful system, moving at speeds up to 55 miles an hour, constituted yet another derecho. “We did have wind damage, as you mentioned, but it may not be strong enough to be classified as that,” Vachalek says. “We’ll have to take a look and see how how long the path length was later today, but as you did mentioned, some significant winds across the state and even in parts of Nebraska overnight as well.”
