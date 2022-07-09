ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kayaking continues to be a hot activity

kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — Lakes and rivers were busy during the Independence Day holiday and that is expected to continue throughout the summer — with many people trying their hand at kayaking. DNR river...

kiwaradio.com

kiwaradio.com

“Goose Necked” Corn May Spring Up In Damaged Iowa Fields

Statewide, Iowa — Some Iowa corn fields were battered or knocked over by last week’s storms and ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says over the next few days, the upper stalk of the corn may start to shift. Goose necked corn creates headaches during harvest, as the...
WQAD

What are these black and white stripes about on the I-74 bridge?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
kiwaradio.com

Latest Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

The latest fishing report is out for northwest Iowa from the DNR. Water clarity is good. Surface water temperature is in the lower 80s. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie near structure and contour in 5-15 feet of water. Use a jig tipped with a crawler or a small minnow on a jig drifted over deeper habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill in 5-15 feet of water near woody structure.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
KCCI.com

Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
olioiniowa.com

8 Hidden Gems in Iowa to Explore This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road. And in Iowa, there’s always somewhere unique to explore. From man made marvels and haunted historic sites to record-breaking roadside attractions and more, the state is full of wonderfully offbeat adventures. Whether you’re hopping in the car for a...
superhits106.com

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection. While large sections of Iowa have seen a few plentiful rain showers in recent days, Kluck says less precipitation is expected going forward over the next month. The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is predicting runoff into the Missouri River system will be far below-normal through the end of the year.
K92.3

Ways This Will Be the Most Challenging Iowa State Fair

While each year presents unique challenges, it seems since the COVID pandemic upended 2020, we've been dealing with more extreme issues. From, well, a pandemic, to gas prices, employee shortages, and a Russian-led war in Ukraine. Each of these has resulted in new, unique challenges and hardships. As we head...
KLEM

New ATV/UTV Law in Iowa

A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
kiwaradio.com

Hotter, Drier Weather Likely Ahead For Iowa Into August

Statewide Iowa — The long range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection.
Radio Iowa

Several cities report tree damage in latest storm

A fast-moving storm system caused scattered wind damage and knocked the power offline in several cities early this morning across western, central and eastern Iowa. National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Vachalek says it’s still unclear if this powerful system, moving at speeds up to 55 miles an hour, constituted yet another derecho. “We did have wind damage, as you mentioned, but it may not be strong enough to be classified as that,” Vachalek says. “We’ll have to take a look and see how how long the path length was later today, but as you did mentioned, some significant winds across the state and even in parts of Nebraska overnight as well.”
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
KCCI.com

Iowa farmers and landowners rally against carbon pipeline projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
