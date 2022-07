SALT LAKE CITY — During the summer months, it’s not uncommon to see more bats, but what do you do if you encounter one in your house?. According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, there are currently 18 confirmed bat species in Utah. While commonly associated with Halloween, bats are more frequently sighted in the summer because baby bats are learning to fly and leaving their roosts for the first time.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO