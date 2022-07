A Ruston man was arrested for domestic abuse battery and his wife cited for damage to property after they were allegedly involved in an altercation Sunday. Ruston Police responded to a residence about noon Sunday. The caller stated Christopher D. Burroughs, 47, physically assaulted her after an argument. She said Burroughs took her wallet and phone and refused to return them. She then broke the screen on Burroughs’s television. Burroughs then allegedly choked her with one hand and struck her in the mouth with the other hand.

RUSTON, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO