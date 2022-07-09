ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durban riots: South Africa still bears the scars one year on

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after what South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called a violent "insurrection" that led to more than 300 deaths, the country is still wrestling with profound political and economic challenges and enduring fears of more unrest. The black skeleton of a burnt-out chemical plant looms over the N2...

The Associated Press

South African president decries deaths of 21 teens in tavern

EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — The deaths of 21 teenagers in a nightclub tragedy is a crime and South African officials must increase steps to prevent alcohol from being illegally sold to youths, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday. “We do not know yet exactly what killed our children. But we do know that the law was broken that night, and probably many nights before then,” Ramaphosa said to more than a thousand mourners at the funeral in East London for the young people who died at a tavern nearly two weeks ago. “We are losing our future generation to the scourge of underage drinking,” the president said, urging police to determine the exact cause of their deaths and calling on officials to stop youngsters from being permitted access to bars. “Blame must be laid at the feet of those who are making money off the dreams and lives of the young people of South Africa by breaking the law and selling them alcohol,” he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern

More than a thousand grieving family and community members are attending the funeral in South Africa's East London for 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub nearly two weeks ago. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to give the eulogy for the young who died. Mournful...
AFRICA
Reuters

After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - Over four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from South Africa in efforts to breathe new life into its parks and boost local tourism. A group of rangers captured, sedated and...
ANIMALS
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Africa's Dream Of Feeding China Hits Hard Reality

Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help...
INDUSTRY

