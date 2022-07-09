ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Nevada man charged in 1982 cold case murder of 5-year-old California girl

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 70-year-old Reno, Nevada man has been arrested for murder related to the slaying of a 5-year-old girl more than 40 years ago. Robert Lanoue has been charged with the murder of Anne Pham who disappeared while she was walking to an elementary school in Seaside, Calfornia, KRXI-TV reported....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

South Dakota police shootout leads to 3 arrested

Sioux Falls police fired numerous gunshots at a man who threatened officers with a shotgun, according to the city's police chief. No one was hit by the gunshots fired Monday afternoon in a car wash parking lot, said Chief Jon Thum. Police responded to a tip about parole absconders, saw...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Seaside, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Seaside, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Genealogy#Extradition#Violent Crime#Krxi Tv#Ignited
Fox News

Florida skinny dippers break record

A Florida record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but their birthday suits. It blew their previous records out of the water!. The Treasure Coast Naturists organized its annual skinny-dip on July 10 at Blind Creek Beach in St....
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Norfolk Southern train derails in Georgia

A train derailed Monday in central Georgia, authorities said. The Warner Robbins Police Department said State Route 247 was closed between North Davis Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard due to a train derailment. A spokesman for Norfolk Southern told Fox News one of its trains had been derailed....
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

As he heads to Saudi Arabia, Biden should look to Texas and send a special envoy to Midland

As President Joe Biden embarks on his trip to the Middle East, he is leaving behind obvious domestic challenges as it relates to the ongoing energy crisis our country is facing. The White House is long overdue for a visit with Saudi Arabia. After all, the Kingdom is a strategic partner of the United States on many fronts, not least of which is our combined leadership in curtailing rampant global energy inflation. However, the Biden administration doggedly denies the leaders of the two largest oil producers will discuss options for increasing production. Regardless of the trip’s outcome, it remains painfully clear to Americans struggling to fill their gas tanks, that our leaders would rather first look abroad for solutions to the current energy crisis rather than removing barriers to American energy development.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted for attacking crisis pregnancy centers: 'It's evil'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was criticized on Tuesday after attacking crisis pregnancy centers in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Warren spoke with reporters about abortion and soon turned the conversation towards crisis pregnancy centers and their numbers in the country. She then suggested that Congress needs to work to shut them down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
168K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy